Madhya Pradesh: SDRF Rescues Many From Drowning At Ramghat

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): SDRF soldiers posted at Ramghat in Ujjain recently rescued many persons from drowning. On Saturday, a seven-year-old boy was found near the Aarti site at Ramghat. When searched, his sister Radhika was drowning while taking a bath with him.

SDERF jawan Bane Singh immediately jumped into the water and rescued her alive. Similarly, last Thursday, an elderly person who had come to take a bath at Ramghat got injured due to slipping and started drowning in deep water.

On this, SDERF jawan Jitendra Bhadoria and the team present at the ghat immediately took him out of the water and gave him first aid. After that the elderly person was taken to the hospital.

On the same day, around 4 pm, an eight-year-old girl Shrishti, daughter of Jignesh, resident of Surat, Gujarat, started drowning in deep water while taking a bath, she was saved alive by jawans Bane Singh and Vijendra Baghela posted at the ghat.

