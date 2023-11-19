Madhya Pradesh: Fate Of 52 Candidates Sealed In Strong Rooms  

Central security force jawans guard the strong rooms at Government Engineering College in Ujjain on Saturday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The fate of 52 candidates from seven assembly constituencies of Ujjain district is sealed in EVMs and has been kept constituency-wise in the Government Engineering College, here.

The strong room of Tarana assembly constituency was finally sealed at 6.50 am on Saturday. Central security forces have been deployed for the security of the EVMs. A total of 78.64 per cent of voting was recorded in the district on Friday for the assembly elections.

The highest turnout was in Barnagar at 83.98 per cent and the lowest was in Ujjain South at 70.58 per cent. The voting percentage in Ujjain North was 70.84 per cent, in Ghattiya was 82.46 per cent, in Tarana was 82.18 per cent, in Nagda-Khachrod was 80.89 per cent and in Mahidpur voting was 82.13 per cent.

The results will come on December 3. EVMs of all seven assemblies of the district have been kept in the strong room. This time there is a direct contest between Congress and BJP in all seven assembly seats of Ujjain district. One each rebel (independent) candidate of BJP and Congress is also showing strength in two assembly constituencies of the district.

Collector and SP distribute sweets to the polling staff after peaceful voting in the district |

COLLECTOR, SP DISTRIBUTE SWEETS TO POLLING STAFF

After the completion of voting in a free, fair, easy, transparent and peaceful manner in all the assemblies of the district, collector and district returning officer Kumar Purushottam and SP Sachin Sharma congratulated all the officers and employees engaged in the election work in the district, polling party personnel, expressed gratitude to the security forces, media persons, general public and voters.

They have also distributed sweets to the polling staff after peaceful voting in the district. Collector Kumar Purushottam appreciated the commendable contribution of officers and employees in the election work and said that due to the dedication, loyalty and hard work of all the government employees of the district, polling was conducted peacefully and fairly in all the polling stations.

The collector has thanked the representatives of all print and electronic media of the district for providing constructive cooperation in the coverage.