With Record 76.2% Voter Turnout, Madhya Pradesh Votes Its Heart Out; But, What Does This Number Says?

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 18, 2023
Madhya Pradesh reported record 76.2% voter turnout till 6pm on Friday, slightly higher than 75.6% in 2018 assembly elections.
Malwa-Nimar region excelled in voting turnout with several district reporting turnout above 75%. With 85%, Shajapur recorded highest voter turnout.
Voting in Bhopal district remained slow during the day. However, the number increased after 5pm in the evening to settle at nearly 66%.
Similarly, Indore gained momentum after 3pm, recording 70.5% voting turnout.
But, what does these numbers say? The previous statistics reveal anytime the voter turnout rises by 3% or more, there is a change in government. In 2018, Congress secured maximum seats, however BJP is in power currently. So, in case of Madhya Pradesh it would be tricky to guess who will form the next government!
Reports suggest this time women voters outnumber men. It is speculated if this is CM's Ladli Behna wave!
Young voters, too, participated in large number to exercise their franchise, giving a slight push to the turnout. Only the results can tell if they voted for the SAME or CHANGE.
More than 60 visually handicapped girls of Indore's Mahesh Blind Welfare Association used their franchise.
Vikram Agnihotri, an Indorean who lost both his hands at a young age, pressed EVM button with his toe to cast his vote at the booth.
51-year-old Rabia Bi, who cast her vote at MLB Polling Booth in Bhopal, said that she left all the household chores and came to vote. She believes that voting is her first duty as a responsible citizen.
66-year-old Shashi Jain reached on Wheel-chair to cast her vote.
85-Yr-Old Durga Bai who had come to cast her vote at Bhopal's Govindpura polling booth, complained that she gets only Rs 600 pension from the govt.
A man carried his elderly father in arms to the polling booth.
A specially-abled man and a responsible citizen reached polling booth on wheel-chair in Ujjain.
Wearing masks, seniors turn up in large numbers to elect their leader.
Selfie points were set up at polling booth to encourage voters.
