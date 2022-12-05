Madhya Pradesh: SDMs to monitor distribution of fertilizers, says Collector Mishra in Dhar

FP Photo |

Dhar( Madhya Pradesh): Dhar collector Priyank Mishra has instructed all SDMs to form a team and monitor distribution of fertilizers in their respective areas and ensure no black marketing. Collector Mishra said this while reviewing time-limit meeting at Collectorate Auditorium on Monday. Mishra said that administration must ensure that villagers do not have to stand in a queue for fertilizers at any centre. He asked them to check arrangements every morning and hold discussions with villagers about availability of fertilisers District Panchayat CEO KL Meena, ADM Shringar Srivastava along with district officers and all SDMs were virtually connected in the meeting. Collector Mishra said that teams of Agriculture Department, MARKFED Department and Revenue Department should be formed to solve farmers’ problems by ensuring that their need of fertilisers is met. Collector Mishra while reviewing the pending cases of CM Helpline said that all the officers should try to remain on top 5 in the list of redressal of complaints.

He warned officials that any laxity in redressing complaints filed with CM Helpline would result in show cause notice. He further said that work of updating Aadhaar in photo electoral roll should be completed within the time limit. All the SDMs should direct BLOs of their areas so that the work is completed at the earliest.