e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Several fall ill after eating food at wedding ceremony in Dhar; 20 of them hospitalised

Madhya Pradesh: Several fall ill after eating food at wedding ceremony in Dhar; 20 of them hospitalised

All are out of danger and undergoing treatment

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a case of suspected food poisoning, several people took ill after having a meal at a wedding ceremony in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh and at least 20 of them have been admitted to a local hospital, an official said on Saturday.

"After having food at a wedding ceremony at Dhamnod in Dhar on Friday night, several people complained of vomiting," Block Medical Officer Bramharaj Kaushal said.

"Twenty of these them were admitted to the local health centre, while others were discharged after initial treatment. It is a case of food poisoning," he said.

All are out of danger and undergoing treatment, Kaushal said.

Read Also
Yami Gautam Birthday: Husband Aditya Dhar gushes about his 'Koshur Koor' in an adorable post
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Mahudiya village of Madhya Pradesh, Computer Baba joins Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Mahudiya village of Madhya Pradesh, Computer Baba joins Rahul Gandhi

Indore: Two killed in separate road accidents  

Indore: Two killed in separate road accidents  

Indore: Sainik posted at MIG police station ends life

Indore: Sainik posted at MIG police station ends life

Indore: 3 booked for selling pesticides under another company’s brand name

Indore: 3 booked for selling pesticides under another company’s brand name

Indore: Laptop stolen from MLA Sanjay Shukla’s Mercedes

Indore: Laptop stolen from MLA Sanjay Shukla’s Mercedes