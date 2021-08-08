Madhya Pradesh: Scindia praises Guna Superintendent of Police and Collector for evacuating people trapped in floods

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia praised Guna superintendent of police Rajiv Kumar Mishra and district collector Frank Novel for safely evacuating around 250 people trapped in the flood. Scindia congratulated top officials for their gallant efforts under odd circumstances.

In Guna district, around 200-250 villagers were trapped in Soda village because of the rise in the water level of Parvati River.

SP Rajiv Kumar and Collector Frank Novel had led a rescue operation in the village for two days and safely evacuated people trapped in the water.

During the operation, Guna SP and collector saved a one-month-old girl and carried her safely in their lap.

Scindia appreciated the commendable work of Guna SP and collector. He also congratulated the top officials of the area on his tour of Guna district on Sunday.