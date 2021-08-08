Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia takes stock of flood relief management, water level of dam in Gwalior, Sheopur district

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the Control Command Center and took stocks of flood relief management, water level of dam rivers and upcoming weather in the region.

The officials gave information to the minister via online conference. As per officials, three trucks of relief material were dispatched to Gwalior Rural and Sheopur district.

Financial assistance of four lakhs was also given to the family of the flood deceased.