Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia takes stock of flood relief management, water level of dam in Gwalior, Sheopur district

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the Control Command Center and took stocks of flood relief management, water level of dam rivers and upcoming weather in the region.
The officials gave information to the minister via online conference. As per officials, three trucks of relief material were dispatched to Gwalior Rural and Sheopur district.
Financial assistance of four lakhs was also given to the family of the flood deceased.
"I had given instructions to make a dashboard. I observed the water level of dams and rivers, assessed the weather and saw the condition of the rivers in those areas where the weather is going to deteriorate. We will be able to prepare future plans. We have sent relief material to Gwalior Rural and Sheopur. We are working on these three models to fix the damage that has happened in the infrastructure," said the minister.
