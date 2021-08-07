Bhopal: Modi slams Congress for 'hypocrisy' towards poor

Bhopal: In a veiled attack on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused previous government of indulging in hypocrisy, and said it used to recite the word 'poor' hundred times a day like a "song", but did not work for their welfare.

“They infused false hope in the poor. They asked questions about the poor and answered too. They believed villagers need bread first and not road. Why he needs LPG when food could be cooked on wood. What use was of bank account when he had no money. Why should he get a loan when he lacks capacity to repay. Deprived of basic amenities, poor struggled to fulfill basic needs," he said. He was addressing beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana in MP, through video conference, to mark Anna Utsav organised across the state except the flood-affected districts. During the utsav every beneficiary was provided free ration at 5kg per head up to maximum two persons from a family in a 10-kg bag bearing the photographs of the PM and CM. He also interacted with some beneficiaries, including Maya Uike from Hoshangabad and Deep Kumar from Satna. Governor Mangubhai Patel and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended the programme in Bhopal while his ministerial colleagues were present in districts. Several union ministers too attended the programme.

He said, "We have been among you and feel your pleasure and pain intensely. We have grown up suffering from such a system. That’s why we brought about changes in the system. Under the present regime, real and meaningful efforts are being undertaken to strengthen and empower the poor. Today roads are reaching every village, new employment opportunities are emerging, access to markets has become easy for farmers and the poor is able to reach hospital in time in the event of illness." The PM said, “India accorded highest priority to the poor while working on strategy to deal with the crisis.”