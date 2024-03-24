Madhya Pradesh: Scindia Highlights Pivotal Role Of Women In Society In Guna |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Conveying a message of women empowerment, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia adorned a scarf inscribed with 'Nari Shakti Meri Shakti' (Women's power, my power) during his three-day visit to the Guna-Shivpuri Lok Sabha constituency. Through this symbolic scarf, he emphasised the pivotal role of women in society, at the Matri Shakti Sammelan organised in Shivpuri.

Similarly, during a tribal chaupal in Guna's Bamori assembly, he wore a scarf bearing the words 'Hal Juhar', resonating with tribal heritage and resilience. This marked Scindia's second visit to the constituency since his candidacy announcement, underscoring his commitment to the region.

Addressing the Matri Shakti Conference, he extolled the timeless reverence for women in Indian culture, emphasising the need to uphold the values of Bharat Mata. He reiterated the significance of women empowerment in shaping future generations, invoking the revered status of women in Indian mythology and households.

Reflecting on the passage of the Women's Reservation Nari Shakti Vandan Bill, Scindia hailed it as a milestone in securing women's rights and envisaged increased women representation in Parliament, expressing hope for a woman MP from Guna in the future. He highlighted legislative measures, including the Triple Talaq Act, aimed at safeguarding minority women from injustice.

In a separate engagement at a tribal chaupal, Scindia reminisced about the historical ties between his family and the tribal community, pledging continued support for their development. Drawing parallels with his ancestor's initiatives, he stressed the government's efforts towards tribal welfare, including educational and developmental programmes. Scindia commended PM Narendra Modi's recognition of tribal leaders and initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana, aimed at tribal upliftment.