MP Weather Update: Record-High Temperatures Sweep Across State, Heatwave Expected To Continue

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a spell of rain, Madhya Pradesh is now witnessing a surge in temperatures. On Saturday, Ratlam recorded a record high of 39 degrees Celsius, while temperatures in five cities, including Bhopal and Narmadapuram, crossed 38 degrees Celsius. This season marks the first time that all cities are experiencing higher temperatures. In Rewa, there was a sudden increase of 5 degrees Celsius in just one day. According to the weather department, the heat is expected to persist for the next few days, with temperatures likely to reach up to 40 degrees Celsius in many cities between March 27 and 31.

The eastern part of MP, including Jabalpur and Rewa divisions, experienced the most intense heat on Saturday. Daytime temperatures rose by up to 5 degrees Celsius in several cities. In Rewa, the temperature increased by 5.1 degrees Celsius, while other cities saw increases ranging from 1.2 to 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Read Also Indore: Youth Held For Posting Video With Knife On Social Media To Terrify People

On Saturday, Pachmarhi recorded the lowest temperature at 30.8 degrees Celsius, while Ratlam registered the highest at 39 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in Bhopal were at 38.4 degrees Celsius, in Tikamgarh at 38 degrees Celsius, in Sagar at 38.6 degrees Celsius, and in Narmadapuram at 38.8 degrees Celsius.

In Jabalpur, Ujjain, Shajapur, Raisen, Naugaon, Khargone, Satna, Khandwa, Mandla, and Khajuraho, temperatures soared to 37 degrees Celsius or higher. Meanwhile, in Indore, Gwalior, Dhar, Betul, Sidhi, and Umaria, temperatures ranged from 36 to 36.9 degrees Celsius.