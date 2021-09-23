e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 02:25 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Scindia demands industrial park in the name of father

Scindia shared the 10-page layout with the letter and stated that he is communicating the popular demand of the people.
FP News Service
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia |

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia |

Advertisement

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has written to state industrial minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon demanding that an industrial park in the name of his late father Madhavrao Scindia be set up in Guna.

Scindia shared the 10-page layout with the letter and stated that he is communicating the popular demand of the people. He has demanded that the proposed park be set up near Chauraul village, about 8 km from Guna.

Scindia stated that industrialists can be invited to the park and it in turn will job opportunities directly and indirectly.

As per the layout, Shri Madhavrao Scindia Industrial Park needs 681 acres and Rs 100 crore towards the cost of development of the first stage.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Youth makes obscene video viral of his sister-in-law in a property dispute

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 02:25 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal