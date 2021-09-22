Madhya Pradesh: Youth makes obscene video viral of his sister-in-law in a property dispute

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth made an obscene video of his sister-in-law in greed of money and property dispute in Jabalpur.

Later, the youth has also made the video viral on social media platforms in which a woman is taking a bath. The incident happened in Sarra Peepal area under the Ranjhi police station of the district.

The victim said that about a year ago, the accused Kishan Ben and Gopi Ben, brothers-in-law of the woman, had made a video of her and her daughter during taking a bath. She further said that as soon as she came to know about the video, she lodged a complaint against them after that they started harassing them to take the complaint back.

She also complained against them in the SP office but none of any proceedings were carried out against them.

Recently, the accused again reached to them and assaulted them. After that she again reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

According to the Ranjhi police station in charge Vijay Paraste, the victim had a dispute with her in-laws over the ancestral house. Meanwhile, her husband was sent to jail in a case. After that the accused demanded Rs 50,000 from the victim, Paraste said.

On the complaint of the victim, the police arrested the accused and presented them in the court, though the court released them on bail. The police are, however, investigating the matter, he added.

During this Bajrang Dal workers also reached the police station along with the victim and demanded justice for the woman.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 08:11 PM IST