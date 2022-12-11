Madhya Pradesh: Scientists from across world attend birth centenary of scientist Prof Harswaroop in Ujjain

Guests release a book during Prof Harswaroop memorial programme. | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A tribute ceremony and an international seminar was organised to mark birth centenary of founder of School of Studies in Zoology and Biotechnology of Vikram University Prof Harswaroop

Eminent biologists from India and abroad along with former students of the department participated in this seminar.

Prof Harswaroop was a world-renowned bio-scientist. At a time when the world did not have much knowledge about biotechnology, he carried out research on new topics like developmental biology, genetic engineering, polyploidy, nuclear transfer and cloning and in 2012 his colleague also received the Nobel Prize. Prof Harswaroop is also the founder of the School of Studies in Zoology and Biotechnology of Vikram University. This department was established by him in 1961.

The organisers of this programme were Dr Harswaroop Educational Academy, Bhopal, Zoological Society of India and Alumni Association, School of Studies in Zoology and Biotechnology, Vikram University, Ujjain. The programme was presided over by Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, vice-chancellor of Vikram University. He said in his statement that Prof Harswaroop was a world-renowned scientist and it was a matter of pride for Vikram University. He said that his birth anniversary would now be celebrated every year.

Prof Bharat Sharan Singh, chairman of Madhya Pradesh Private University Regulatory Commission, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, Dr RR Kanhere, chairman of Fee Regulatory Commission, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal and many students of Alumni Organisation were present as guests on this occasion. The programme started with Saraswati Pujan and after that many former students of the department and people associated with Prof Harswaroop including Dr DK Belsare, Dr C Raman Bhaskar, Dr SK Kulshrestha, Dr KK Sharma, Dr Anoop Swaroop and Dr TP Vyas and shared their experience along with him and shared their memories related to him.

Books written by Dr DK Belsare were released in the programme. Similarly, the book titled Modern Vibhutiya of Kayastha Samaj by Dr Sudhir Kumar Nigam was also released. In this programme, the award was given to Dr TP Vyas on behalf of Dr Ashwini Kumar Dubey, president of the Environment and Social Welfare Society, Khajuraho. In this programme, first of all, tribute was paid to Professor Harswaroop with flowers. The programme was conducted by Dr Shivi Bhasin and the vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Salil Singh.