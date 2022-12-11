Madhya Pradesh: Five accused of attack on BJP corporator paraded in Ankpaat area, in Ujjain

Miscreants who attacked BJP corporator with knives being paraded in Ankpaat area, in Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Jiwajiganj police on Saturday took out a parade of five persons involved in attack on BJP corporator Sushil Shriwas in Ankpaat area on Thursday night.

MLA Paras Jain was also present when Shriwas was attacked. He had come to attend a wedding ceremony. Following a dispute over parking, miscreants took out a knife and attacked Shriwas. The corporator is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

The police arrested the five accused and made them walk on the road. TI Gagan Badal denied that the accused were paraded. Instead, he claimed that they were taken to the crime scene for recreation of the attack.

POLICE ON TOES, NOW

Following spurt in incidents of stabbing, the police have launched checking across the city. This has resulted in seizure of indigenous weapons and swords. The accused have been booked under the Arms Act. Patrolling too has been intensified. During one such checking, Mahakal police arrested Javed Shah son of Iftikhar aka Patta Fakir from Narsing Ghat Road. A country-made pistol, a pistol of 12 bore and a live cartridge were recovered from him. The police also nabbed Devendra, son of Rudranarayan from Kalidas Udyan, and recovered a sword. Neelganga police arrested Vishal son of Dinesh Malviya at Dhannalal Ki Chawl and recovered a knife.

Congress workers shout slogans near Police Control Room | FP Photo

CONG STAGES PROTEST

Expressing concern over deteriorating law and order situation, City Congress Committee staged a protest at Police Control Room on Saturday. Party president Ravi Bhadoria and Leader of Opposition in Ujjain Municipal Corporation Ravi Rai said that incidents of stabbing, theft, extortion, money lending, attempt to murder, murder and vehicle theft were on the rise in the city. He said that the police administration should immediately launch effective steps to curb the criminal elements. The party workers also handed over a memorandum addressed to the SP to ASP in this regard.