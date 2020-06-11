Madhya Pradesh: Schools challenge fee wave off by CBSE & state govt, file petition in High Court

On behalf of the schools, Association of Unaided CBSE School filed a petition in the High Court, challenging CBSE’s circular dated April 17 and state government’s circulars dated April 24 and May 16, asking them to waive all the school fees and other expenses and charging only tuition fee for lockdown period.

About 70 CBSE schools are a part of this association.

“As per the circulars, schools cannot charge any other fee other than tuition fee and there can be no hike in fee in the academic session,” advocate Gaurav Chhabra representing the association said. The schools are challenging the circulars and instructions.

“Schools are not charging for mess and transport charges as neither the kitchens nor buses are running during the lockdown period, but how can the other expenses of the year be put on hold?” Chhabra questioned on behalf of schools.

He explained that other charges like; the maintenance of the school, salary of the staff, insurance of vehicles, loans etc. are not on hold during lockdown period and these are also paid off from the school fee.

“If all the expenses and fees are waived, schools will face an economic crisis and government has not considered their side of the coin before issuing such instructions and enforcing such decisions,” Chhabra said.

The petition seeks to cancel government's order. Chhabra said Justice SC Sharma has issued notices to the CBSE and the Madhya Pradesh government in the High Court and sought an answer on what authority the government has taken out these circulars. The petition will be heard on June 15.