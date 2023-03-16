Madhya Pradesh: Sarpanch election in Jagoli gram panchayat declared void

Representative pic/ Pixabay

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-divisional magistrate Dr Mamta Khede declared the election of Jagoli gram panchayat sarpanch Jasraj, son of Nanuram Balai void after he was found to be a native of neighbouring state of Rajasthan who had wrongly taken advantage of reservation in the state in contravention of rules.

According to information, Jasraj, being a native of Rajasthan state does not get the benefit of reservation in Madhya Pradesh and considering he violated the rules to take advantage of reservation in Madhya Pradesh, Dr Khede declared his election void.

The election for the post of sarpanch of Jagoli gram panchayat was completed on June 25, 2022, in which Jasraj was declared as sarpanch.

Meanwhile, one Raja Kaithwas, a resident of Arnia Kumar challenged his election before the sub-divisional court through his advocate Mahesh Patidar.

In the petition, Kaithwas claimed that post of sarpanch at Jagoli is reserved for the Scheduled Castes, and Jasraj is basically a resident of Rajasthan. For this reason, Jasraj does not have the right to take advantage of reservation in Madhya Pradesh. In such a situation, his nomination paper has been wrongly accepted. For this reason the election to the post of Sarpanch should be declared void.

Sub-divisional officer and specified officer subdivision, Neemuch Dr Mamta Khede passed the order on March 13, 2023 that, according to the notification of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, on August 6, 1984, SCs and STs are eligible to get concession benefits in their native state only and according to the affidavit submitted by Jasraj, he is a resident of Aira village of Chittorgarh district, in Rajasthan. So he does not have the right to get the benefit of reservation in Madhya Pradesh.

Jasraj has filled nomination letter on the basis of a mere affidavit without the caste certificate of the competent authority to the post of sarpanch reserved for scheduled castes for Jagoli gram panchayat. Thus due to the violation of the reservation rules of Panchayat elections, the election of Jasraj elected to the post of sarpanch is declared void.