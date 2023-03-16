Madhya Pradesh: Opium worth Rs 1.47 crore seized in Neemuch

FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In continuation of anti-drug operations, a team of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) MP unit officials acting on the basis of specific intelligence intercepted a TATA truck at the Sikandara Toll on the Jaipur-Agra Highway on Tuesday and seized 128 packets of opium weighing 97.120 kilograms.

As per the international market value of opium that was seized in an operation, the expected value stands around Rs 1.47 crore, sources said.

Officials informed that the truck, which had Nagaland state registration, would be carrying huge quantities of illicit opium from the Northeast to Rajasthan.

On questioning, the occupants of the vehicle revealed that opium was concealed in specially built cavities inside the cabin and body of the truck.

The truck was carrying bamboo sticks as cover cargo. As it was not possible to search the vehicle on the highway due to safety and security issues, it was decided to bring it to the CBN office.

After reaching the CBN office, the vehicle was thoroughly searched, and a total of 128 packets of opium weighing 97.120 kilograms were recovered from specially built cavities inside the cabin and the body of the truck.

The vehicle, along with the contraband drug and cover cargo, has been seized, and two persons have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is in progress.