Madhya Pradesh: Mother & child die during delivery at hospital, relatives protest alleging negligence in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Angered by the deaths of a woman and her baby during delivery on Friday night, their relatives thronged the District Hospital in Neemuch seeking action against those responsible for their deaths.

As per reports, the deceased woman named Nisha Soni, (26), was admitted to Manasa Hospital with labour pain on Friday from where doctors referred her to the district hospital due to the unavailability of the ICU facility at the hospital. The pregnant woman was admitted to the District Hospital at around 4 pm.

At that time she was experiencing labour pain and allegedly died while undergoing delivery in the Operation Theater. Her family members created a ruckus at the District hospital. According to the relatives, hospital authorities had informed the family that the baby and mother were healthy before delivery thus they claimed that the death was due to the negligence of duty doctors and medical staff and demanded appropriate action. On being informed, Cantt police officials along with senior hospital officials rushed to the ward.

The family members also claimed that doctor Sujal Gupta was absent and gave instructions to the duty nurse remotely. On Saturday, a panel of 3 doctors conducted an autopsy of the deceased. A large number of family members thronged the district hospital on Saturday demanding action on the duty doctor, suspension and compensation to the relatives of the deceased. Tehsildar Manohar Verma, police officers and jawans reached the spot and pacified them.