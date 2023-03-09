Madhya Pradesh: Admin brings colours in lives of Divyang kids, elders in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Local administration took an opportunity to add colours to the world of the Divyang children from a local Kilkari (RedCross) and deaf and dumb school besides elderly people from old age home, by organising their visit during the Holika Dahan Festival.

Festival committee head Vivek Khandelwal said that specially-abled children and elderly people participated in the festival at Scheme no 34 with great joy and enthusiasm.

Pandit Jagdish Sharma, tehsildar Pinky Sathe shared the story and the reason behind the celebration of Holi, as well as performing Holi pooja among students.

The greatness of our culture, heritage and feeling of fraternity and brotherhood was also shared among students. Local residents also showered their love and affection towards kids, clicking selfies with them and giving regard to elderly people.

Children also expressed eagerness to engage further in activities of Holi like smearing of Gulal. In the end, Khandelwal also expressed gratitude towards top district officials collector Mayank Agrawal, SP Sooraj Verma, ASP Sunder Singh Kanesh and others for organising this visit.

Red Cross member Umesh Chauhan and patwari Ghanshyam Pandey also attended the programme.