MP: Two arrested for making threatening calls, demanding ransom in Neemuch

Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Two miscreants were arrested in Neemuch for allegedly threatening and extorting a person for Rs 20 lakh by calling from a fake SIM card.

According to reports, complainant Khojema Bohra, 40, a resident of Neemuch got a call from an unknown number on February 19. When he answered the phone, he was told to pay Rs 20 lakh as ransom money, failing which they threatened to kill him.

A case was registered at Neemuch Cantt Police Station under sections 384, and 507 of the IPC based on the complaint, and an investigation was launched.

Taking cognizance of the matter, SP Suraj Kumar Verma formed a special team under the direction of ASP Sundar Singh Kanesh.

On Friday, the two accused were apprehended after a lengthy search. Naushad Zulfikar Ali (27) and his friend Shahrukh Qureshi (23), both Nayabazar residents, were arrested.

Four mobile phones and a fake SIM card used to make the extortion calls were recovered from their possession. Shahrukh was the main conspirator, according to the investigation. He used to work as a labourer at the victim's workplace.