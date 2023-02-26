Madhya Pradesh: Exploiting technical flaw, bank employee siphoned off Rs 6.5 crore from cash deposit machine in Neemuch

Representative Image |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A case of Rs 6.5 crore embezzlement came to light at HDFC Bank in Neemuch, where a bank employee exploited a technical flaw in the bank’s cash deposit machine (CDM) and siphoned off a hefty sum. The crime came to light during the routine audit ahead of the close of the financial year.

Following this, HDFC Bank's Ratlam division manager Naveen Prasad lodged a police complaint against Ritesh Thakur, a native of Jabalpur and currently residing at Shakti Nagar Neemuch at Cantt Police Station in Neemuch under the sections of extortion and embezzlement. The accused, as well as his family, are currently missing.

The accused used to withdraw money from the bank’s CDM

It is being told that the accused Ritesh Thakur was an employee of HDFC Bank. During this, the job of the accused was to withdraw money from the Cash Deposit Machine (CDM) of the bank. Instead of depositing the actual amount he withdraw from the CDM at the cash counter of the bank, the accused used to keep some amount in his car, which has also been revealed from the footage of CCTV installed outside the bank.

The accused took advantage of a technical flaw in CDM

According to bank sources, during the bank's investigation, it was discovered that there was a technical problem in the cash deposit machine (CDM), which caused a difference in the entry of the money deposited by the consumer in the machine and into the bank's account. The amount was getting less in the records.

For example, the capacity of a CDM is to collect up to Rs 50 lakh and after depositing this much amount in the machine, it is necessary to empty CDM, but due to a technical problem in the machine, Rs 50 lakh was being deposited in the machine, but in the bank account it shows only Rs 45 lakhs. Bank employee Ritesh Thakur took advantage of this and while withdrawing money from the CDM, used to get Rs 50 lakh from the CDM, but he deposit Rs 45 lakh in the bank account knowing the fact that bak only has an entry of Rs 45 lakh.

Accused disappeared after returning Rs 1.5 crore

During the interrogation, the accused admitted to wrongdoing. The accused also returned about Rs 1.5 crore to bank officials before asking for more time to return the remaining amount.

As soon as the bank officials released the accused, he and his family left the house.

During the police investigation, it was discovered that the accused had previously purchased a house in Shakti Nagar, where he was residing.

When contacted local police senior officials, no one was ready to answer the call or ready to divulge any details in the matter so far.

