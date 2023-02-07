Madhya Pradesh: Official accused of misappropriating Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna funds in Neemuch

e-Paper Get App
Gopal Nath along with other beneficiaries raised the issue at the collector’s public hearing on Tuesday and made a complaint

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 08:47 PM IST
Representative Image
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Employment assistant of gram Data that falls under Manasa tehsil of Neemuch district were accused of misappropriating funds under the Central Government’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY), a housing scheme.

Gopal Nath along with other beneficiaries raised the issue at the collector’s public hearing on Tuesday and made a complaint. They alleged that guidelines such as internet-based geo-tagging and selection processes under PMAY were flouted in panchayat. 

They accused the employment assistant of misappropriating PMAY funds and using them for personal benefits. They alleged that people have been deprived of PMAY benefits while Puri Bai Shambunath, mother of employment assistant, Mandan Nath, Sunil Nath, niece, having two-storey buildings have received financial assistance under the scheme.

In the complaint application, they accused the employment assistant of encroaching onto government land meant for primary and secondary school and constructing a boundary wall. Villagers lodged several complaints against the encroachment but in vain. They demanded punitive action against fraudulent beneficiaries and complicit officials including employment assistant and demanded suspension of assistant secretary with immediate effects.

