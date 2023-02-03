Madhya Pradesh: Two Neemuch firms raided for GST evasion

Photo: Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the complaints of commercial tax evasion, a Central GST team took action in Neemuch. On the instructions of GST Intelligence wing, officials from Indore, Delhi and Bhopal raided the factory, offices, godowns and houses of two big business firms of the city and searched the documents. Till the filing of the report, the investigation was going on.

According to the information, at around 11:00 am on Thursday, a 16-member team of Central GST reached Neemuch in four vehicles.

Investigation was started against two firms associated with mandi trade and oil business, which continued till Friday late evening.

Officials who are involved in the operation said that they can’t disclose anything until the investigation process is completed.

It has been learned from sources that in the said proceedings, the Dhanuka Soya Oil Mill located at Mhow Road and the Aggarwal Soya Plant located at Jhanjharwada were investigated. These two firms were on the radar of Central GST for many days, said sources, adding that the purchase and sale of the two firms from Delhi was being monitored. As soon as the issue of tax evasion was brought to light, the Director General of Central GST Delhi. The intelligence wing assembled a team of officials from Indore, Delhi, and Bhopal and dispatched it to Neemuch for investigation.

The scope of the irregularities has not been revealed as yet, but according to GST sources, the tax evasion could be significant.

