Madhya Pradesh: Buildings, national monuments decorated in Neemuch

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 03:09 PM IST
Representative Image |
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Mayank Agarwal hoisted the national flag at district collector's office on the occasion of Republic Day. After this, the National Anthem was collectively sung by officers and employees present in this programme. A guard of honour was presented by the police contingent. Additional collector Neha Meena, assistant collector Srijan Verma, joint collector PL Devda, SDM Dr Mamta Khede, Aanksha Karothia and employees of various departments were also present. On this day, the district headquarters, government office buildings, public buildings and national monuments were attractively decorated. Programmes on smaller scales were also conducted by various departments of the district.

