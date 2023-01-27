Madhya Pradesh: Republic Day celebrated with zeal in Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Republic Day was celebrated across the district in Neemuch on Thursday. Science and technology minister Om Prakash Sakhlecha took the parade's salute and hoisted the National Flag at the district headquarters.

After this, Sakhlecha along with collector Mayank Agarwal and SP Suraj Kumar Verma inspected the parade on a jeep. The marching contingent of the parade was led by CRPF's Sonu Badgurjar and sub-inspector Vandana Shakyawar.

'Indian constitution most progressive'

Speaking on the occasion, Sakhlecha said that the Constitution of India is among the most progressive documents in the modern world as it is built around the principle of equality and equal opportunity.

Tableau of 14 government departments

Different schools and colleges of the district also conducted their own, smaller parades and cultural programmes. A total of 113 officers including 27 cops, employees and voluntary organisations were awarded for their excellent work in various fields at the function.

Attractive tableaux were also presented by 14 government departments. Among the tableaux, the first prize was awarded to the municipal tableau 'Swachh Bharat Mission Trenching Ground', the second prize to the district panchayat tableau 'Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana' and third to the police department's tableau based on traffic awareness.

