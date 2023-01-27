Madhya Pradesh: Industry minister Dattigaon takes Republic Day parade salute

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion of Madhya Pradesh, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon took Republic Day parade salute and hoisted the national flag in a programme organised at Kila Maidan in Dhar. He also inspected the parade along with collector Priyank Mishra and SP Aditya Singh. Later, Dattigaon read CM's messages on Republic Day.

A series of patriotic performances were presented by the students of Cambridge School, Gotam International Academy, School of Excellence, Dhar, Dhar Public School, Bhoj Kanya School and others. In this event, Dhar Public School got first position and second by Bhoj Kanya School. After this, PT was performed by children of Eminent Public School.

Tableaux based on government schemes and departmental activities were presented by the departments of horticulture, animal husbandry, women and child development, district panchayat, health, tribal affairs, education and municipality.

The district police force of women secured the first position in the senior category for the parade. Similarly, the NCC Junior Boys team got first prize in the junior category. Regional MLA Neena Verma, district panchayat president Sardar Singh Meda, Rajeev Yadav and others were also present. The programme was coordinated by Praveen Sharma and Aruna Boda.