Madhya Pradesh: Sardarpur BJP Candidate Submits Nomination Papers

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): With the process of submitting nomination forms for the assembly elections is on, BJP candidate and former MLA Velsingh Bhuria reached the returning office and submitted the nomination form at an auspicious time on Friday.

Bhuria reached the election office and submitted his form in the presence of former BJP district president Dilip Patodiya, assembly convener Rajendra Garg and former Kisan Morcha district president Gangaram Patidar.

Apart from Bhuria, JAYS tehsil president Rajendrasinh Gamad submitted his nominations as an independent candidate, whereas another independent candidate Revashankar Singar has also submitted his nomination form.

According to the information received from the assembly election office, till now a total of 11 candidates have taken the nomination form and four have submitted the nomination form.

On Friday, Shankar Singh, a resident of Junapani, filed his nomination as an independent candidate. Congress candidate and sitting MLA Pratap Grewal has already filed his nomination on Thursday.