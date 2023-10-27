MP Elections 2023: Satyanarayan Patel, Wife Own ₹72.04 Cr Property

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress party leader and candidate from Indore-5 Satyanarayan Patel is possibly the richest candidate among those who have filed their nomination so far.

In the affidavit filed along with the nomination papers on Thursday, Patel and his wife together have disclosed property of Rs 72,04,46,845. While Patel is worth Rs 34,41,95,294, his wife is worth Rs 37,62,51,551.

As far as criminal record is concerned, there are 7 FIRs against him, all of which are lodged under minor Section 188 of IPC. However, he was convicted in a case this year on July 23. The court sentenced him to stay in the court for whole day and also fined him Rs 10,000. He has filed an appeal in the case.

While he has not mentioned the type of car, Patel said that it worth Rs 4.52 lakh. Patel has one pistol.

Chintu Choksey: 7 FIRs, one vehicle, agri land and plot

Congress candidate from Indore-2 Assembly constituency has disclosed his assets in the nomination papers filed on Thursday. Accordingly, 47-year-old Choksey is filing Income Tax Returns for the last 5 years. He has disclosed that 7 FIRs are filed against him in different police stations of the city. Most of these FIRs are related to public causes and he has not been convicted for any crime. He has Rs 1,75,000 cash in hand and has accounts in 5 banks. He possesses one Mahindra Thar, whose price is estimated at Rs 18 lakh. He also possesses 100 gm gold and has agricultural land and a plot in Sanskar City.

Deepak Joshi: Self has no vehicle, but wife owns a sedan

Deepak Pintu Joshi, the Congress candidate from Indore-3, filed the nomination papers on Thursday and also submitted an affidavit disclosing his property and criminal record. Forty-two-year-old Pintu did not file the ITR in FY 2020-21 due to Corona. He is active on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp and has three court cases pending against him and there is no conviction against him. He has 2 bank accounts and no car, but his wife does own a sedan car. Pintu has 165 gm gold and has agriculture land in Banswada district of Rajasthan.

Usha Thakur: Not filing ITR but no FIR & no conviction

Usha Thakur, the 57-year-old Cabinet Minister of the State with Tourism portfolio, contesting on a BJP ticket from Mhow Assembly constituency filed her nomination papers on Thursday. Along with it, she also filed the affidavit about her assets and criminal records. Interestingly, there is no FIR, no court case and no court conviction against her. Despite being a Cabinet Minister she is not filing her Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the last 5 years. She has just Rs 1 lakh cash in hand, one car, one bank account and 60.7 gm gold. However, the firebrand leader of BJP has a revolver from 2008, priced at Rs 60,000. Total movable property is worth Rs 58,72,690 and she has no immovable property.

Ramkishore Shukla: Filed ITR only this year

The 68-year-old candidate of the Congress from Mhow, Ramkishore Shukla, does not have a PAN and has filed the Income Tax Return only in the current FY. He has not been convicted of any crime and does not have a criminal record. He has Rs 10 lakh cash in hand and has agricultural land in Manpur.

Jitu Patwari has no gold

Jitendra Patwari, popularly known as Jitu Patwari and his wife Renu have been filing ITR regularly for the last 5 years. There are 9 FIRs, 10 court cases and 1 conviction against him. Most of the cases are for taking part in public demonstrations. He mentioned that he had filed an appeal against his conviction. He has 5 bank accounts and 2 vehicles - Pajaro Sports and Endeavour. He has no gold but has agricultural land in Hatod, Palakhedi, and Fatankhedi.

Madhu Verma has 2 wives

Mahadev Verma, 71, popularly known as Madhu Verma filed his nomination papers from Rau constituency on Thursday. In the affidavit filed along with the nomination papers, Verma disclosed that he has two wives - Shashikala and Taruna. As per the ITR, his total income is Rs 2,78,170. He has no criminal case or court case pending against him and he has never faced a conviction.

He has 2 bank accounts, does not own a vehicle, and has 3 tola gold and agriculture land in Memdi (Mhow). His total asset is Rs 19,76,589.

