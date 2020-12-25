Madhya Pradesh: Santa of Los Angeles visits homes of school students in Indore

Indore: Santa of Los Angeles came to homes of Emerald Heights International School students to make their Christmas merry with carols. He had fun interactions with them in classrooms. His visit to students’ houses and interactions in classrooms were virtual. David Light aka Santa of Los Angeles was invited by the school to surprise primary school students on Christmas day on Friday.

Citing the effect of coronavirus on human lives and tough times that followed, school president Muktesh Singh said, “Every festival brings hope and positivity, so we try to ensure that children know and celebrate all the festivals especially in primary classes.” He added that celebration was organised to bring joy to students.

“Santa Claus interacted and sang, jingle bells, jingle bells .. with all the primary school students. We could see the wonder and happiness in children’s eyes,” school principal Siddharth Singh said. He shared feedback of students who were amazed by the experience.