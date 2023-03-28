Madhya Pradesh: Sanjay reservoir to stop water supply to industries from April 20

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-divisional officer Roshni Patidar on Tuesday said that it would be impossible to supply water to industries in Pithampur industrial area from Sanjay Reservoir after April 20.

She said that the first priority of the administration was to supply water to residents. She made this announcement in a meeting, held at Sanjay Reservoir to discuss ways to tackle water crisis.

The meeting was attended by Municipality CMO Dr Madhu Saxena, engineer of Madhya Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation and MP irrigation department officials of Dhar.

According to reports, Sanjay Reservoir officials had announced to stop water supply to industries to meet the requirement of citizens. The announcement followed Dhar Collector Priyank Mishra’s letter to Pithampur Municipality ordering that water supply from reservoir to industries be stopped.

Following the order MP State Industrial Development Corporation officials sought a rethink on the issue. On corporation’s request, the administration decided to continue water supply to both residents and industries.

Sub-Divisional Officer was authorised to coordinate and solve the problem in a meeting on Tuesday. During the meeting, SDO Rashni Patidar said that it would be impossible to supply water to industries from April 20, barring emergency.

Municipality CMO Dr Madhu Saxena said that reservoir would be used to meet water demand of Pithampur citizens during summer. Water supply officer of Pithampur Municipality Nitin Verma said that reservoir supplied water to Pithampur Municipality area till rainy season.