Madhya Pradesh: ‘Mama’ rapes six-year-old girl in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A six-year-old girl was raped by a person, whom she addresses as ‘mama’ (maternal uncle). The incident was reported in Pithampur town of Dhar district at the victim’s place, when she was alone as her parents went to the market, Pithampur police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Bhadoria said. He said that the accused identified as Nilesh, a neighbour used to treat the victim’s mother as his sister, while the victim used to address him ‘mama’. Nilesh, his sister, her husband and the little girl went to the market on Sunday evening. After that, Nilesh went home taking the girl with him.

He took the girl to her home and brutally raped her. When her parents noticed blood stains on her clothes, they got worried but Nilesh told them that she had fallen from the stairs and got hurt. The girl’s parents took her to a clinic where the doctor and nursing staff found that her private part was bleeding profusely, on which they informed the police. After inquiry, the girl informed them about the horrific incident.

Nilesh was taken into custody where he confessed to the crime, following which he was booked under relevant sections of rape and POCSO Act. He was produced in the court on Monday and was sent to jail.