Madhya Pradesh: Sanitary Pads Distributed Under Swachhata Pakhwada

Narmada Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Indira Sagar Power Station on Wednesday organised a cleaning kit and sanitary pad distribution programme as part of a cleanliness campaign under ‘Swachhata Pakhwada 2024’. The event was organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Energy, Government of India and NHDC, Bhopal.

Project head Ashok Kumar Singh spearheaded an awareness drive aimed at promoting menstrual hygiene among women residing in local slums. Gathering women from the slums neighbouring the NHDC Central Warehouse and the vicinity of Sai Mandir, the initiative focused on educating them about the importance of using sanitary napkins for cleanliness during menstruation.

Additionally, crucial insights were shared to mitigate health risks associated with poor menstrual hygiene. Deputy general manager (human resources) Reshma Sanjeev, chief medical officer Rajesh Kumar Gupta alongside female employees were present.

Together, they disseminated valuable information and distributed approximately 550 sanitary napkins free of cost to the women present. The outreach efforts received further support from anganwadi worker Anita Lokhande and local representatives. During the pakhwada, NHDC will organising various activities as cleanliness awareness programmes, skit presentation, awareness programmes on hygiene, across all its locations.

54-Year-Old Patwari Dies Of Heart Attack

Thikri (Madhya Pradesh): Patwari Bansilal Rawat, 54, from Segwal and Jarwah villages in Thikri tehsil, passed away due to heart attack on Thursday. During a review meeting at the SDM office, Rawat suddenly felt uneasy and suffered a heart attack. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he could not be revived.

The news of his death brought a wave of mourning across the entire revenue circle, including Tehsils Thikri and Rajpur. SDM Jitendra Patel, tehsildar Kartik Maurya and all the patwaris and revenue staff expressed their condolences. Rawat had been serving in Thikri tehsil since 2008. He was a resident of Bajad in Rajpur block and was known for his simplicity and dedication to work.