Madhya Pradesh: Sanawad's Astha Jain represents state at World Ayurveda Congress & Arogya Expo 2022

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 09:06 PM IST
Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Astha Jain from Sanawad town, Khargone district, represented the state as head volunteer in-charge at the 9th World Ayurveda Congress & Arogya Expo 2022, held in Panji, Goa from December 8 to 11. The event saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi and over 50 companies across the globe, leading Ayurveda brands, medicine manufacturers and Ayurveda-related educational, research & development institutions taking part. 

In addition to that, two research articles by Jain 'Standard Operative - Aahar Vidhi Vidhan' and a case study “Role of Basti in Amwat” have been selected for the general e-book. Jain also accorded welcome to dignitaries at the event including minister of Ayush, Sarbanada Sonowal, union minister of state for culture and tourism, Shripad Yesso Naik, state industries minister Om Prakash Saklecha and chancellor of Nalanda University Padma Vibhushan Vijay Bhatkar.

Jain applauded the Prime Minister’s futuristic vision of ‘one earth, one health' which means a universal vision of health to propagate Ayurveda at the global level and its role in boosting immunity. Other doctors including Vivek Jain and PV Gurjar also extended their heartiest wishes for future endeavours. 

