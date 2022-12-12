Madhya Pradesh: Farmers’ body to re-launch agitation in 2023 in Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): National president of Samyukta Kisan Morcha and National Kisan Mazdoor Mahasabha Shiv Kumar Sharma alias Kakka Ji on Sunday addressed a press conference at Patrakar Bhawan in Sanawad town of Khargone district.

He announced re-launch of agitation to press for their demand of legally guaranteed MSP and other issues. Last year’s agitation against Centre’s three farm laws had led to death of 300 farmers, he claimed.

He accused BJP-led Central government of neither cooperating with farmers nor addressing their issues. It’s been over a year since the anti-farm laws protest ended, but the government’s promise of ensuring MSP for farmers has not been fulfilled yet. Hence, farmers were forced to re-launch the stir.

This was just a beginning agitation would intensify in coming years if demands were not fulfilled. Over one lakh farmers from across country would participate in agitation to be held in National Capital. He also put forth two major demands, including debt relief to distressed farm loan borrowers and implementation of MSP scheme as per Swaminathan Commission report.

Officials affiliated with farmers’ body along with local farmers also paid tributes to the farmers, who had laid down their lives during the farmers’ agitation against farm laws at the Tikri and Singhu borders in Delhi.

Read Also Rail Chalao Abhiyan: MLA launches postcard signature campaign in Sanawad