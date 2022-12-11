Rail Chalao Abhiyan: MLA launches postcard signature campaign in Sanawad

e-Paper Get App
Saint Ganesh Tirlawale also joins hands

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The Rail Chalao campaign of Sanawad Vikas Sangharsh Samiti and Ankur Foundation is getting full support from public representatives, saints and citizens of the society.

MLA Sachin Birla launched a postcard signature campaign on Sunday saying he along with MP Gyaneshwar Patil would take all required steps to ensure Sanawad- Bhopal and Sanawad-Bhusaval train operations and construction of railway over bridge.  The legislator said he would try to get rail connectivity in the Nimar region at the earliest. The postcard campaign of the committee also got the support of the sant Ganesh Guruji Tirlawal. He wished the MLA for the success of the campaign.

Committee's convenor Zakir Hussain Ami said that the campaign is gaining momentum and there is a possibility of desired results soon.

Ami said that under Rail Satyagraha, a large number of citizens participated and signed the plaque in the plaque signing campaign of Sanawad Vikas Sangharsh Samiti and Sanawad Ankur Foundation in front of  Gandhi statue at bus stand on Sunday. The MLA and Ganesh Guruji also signed the plaque. Ami said that the delegation of the committee would hand over thousands of postcards written by citizens to the Union Railway Minister.

