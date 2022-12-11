Indore: Demand to increase frequency of Indore-Patna, Indore-Guwahati trains

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Poorvottar Sanskritik Sansthan Madhya Pradesh staged a demonstration at the railway station to press for their demands to strengthen the connectivity of the rail from Indore to Bihar.

Members including the people of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand, demanded to run Indore-Patna Express every day and also to extend the train up to Bhagalpur along with giving stoppage at Buxar and Ara railway stations.

Agitators also demanded to run a new train from Indore to Darbhanga and increase the frequency of the Indore-Guwahati train from once to thrice a week.

Thakur Jagdish Singh, state president of Poorvottar Sanskritik Sansthan said that due to the non-availability of trains, people face various problems including high passenger traffic and a long waiting list in the Indore-Patna train. “Lakhs of people of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand living in the city and nearby areas face trouble in visiting their native place,” Singh said.

General secretary KK Jha said that they are raising the demand to increase the frequency of the Indore-Patna train and to extend the Indore-Patna train up to Darbhanga or Bhagalpur for last many years and even gave a memorandum to the union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

He added that they are also demanding to run a new train between Indore and Darbhanga to connect Malwa with Mithila but to no avail.