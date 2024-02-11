 Madhya Pradesh: Sanawad Residents Demand Railway Connectivity
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 01:05 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Sanawad Residents Demand Railway Connectivity | (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Sanawad Vikas Sangharsh Samiti staged a protest highlighting the sluggish progress of the broad gauge between Sanawad and Morattaka. They expressed their concern over the prolonged absence of train services between Sanawad and Bhopal.

Despite earlier promises by the Railway Ministry to introduce the Beed shuttle alongside the Coromandel goods train from Sanawad to Khandwa, the timetable for the shuttle remains elusive even after one and a half months, leaving the century-old track seemingly abandoned.

In response, committee members, joined by concerned citizens, organised another demonstration at the railway gate on Punasa Road.

Zakir Hussain Ami and Dr Rajendra Palod of the committee demanded direct train services from Khandwa to Sanawad starting in March, a proposal supported by allocated funds in the new railway budget. They emphasised the relentless efforts of MP Dnyaneshwar Patil and MLA Sachin Birla in advocating for improved railway infrastructure including underpasses and railway overbridges.

The community urged swift action on these demands. Dhirendra Solanki, Amaru Devani, Vinay Mandloi and Arpit Kanungo alongside numerous citizens, participated in the symbolic demonstration, echoing the collective call for enhanced railway connectivity.

