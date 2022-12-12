Madhya Pradesh: Sale of banned Chinese manjha continues, locals submit memo in Hatpipliya

Representative Image |

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): Locals on Sunday handed over a memorandum, addressed to local Tehsildar Satyendra Berwa, to Naib Tehsildar Ruchi Goyal demanding ban on sale and purchase of Chinese manjha (kite string) across the town. Locals claimed that sale of Chinese manjha continued unabated in Hatpipliya flouting district administration’s ban on its sale, purchase and hoarding.

On December 10, Dharmendra Barediya, (35) of Chhatipura (ward no 8), was injured after his throat was slit by Chinese manja near Masih hospital on Chhapra road on December 10. He later received 27 stitches in the neck.

Several such incidents caused by Chinese manjha have been reported in the past too. Before being handed over, the memorandum was read by Deepal Chaurasiya while Anil Dhasoriya proposed the vote of thanks. Pankaj Pathak, Shakir Mansuri and Daulat Mansuri along with locals were present. Hatpipliya SHO Sajjan Singh Mukati said that all shopkeepers selling kite flying items would be asked to comply with the ban on Chinese manjha. Strict action would be initiated against those violating the ban. Naib Tehsildar Ruchi Goyal said that administration would soon launch a drive to crackdown on the sale of Chinese manjha and stern action would be taken against the violators.

