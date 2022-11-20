Hatpipliya: Two caught smuggling teak hidden under garlic bulbs

FP Photo

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): Two people were caught smuggling 59 logs of teak wood in Hatpipliya on Thursday. The accused were carrying the logs in a pickup van hidden under bulbs of garlic. According to the Forest Department officials, the seized wood volumes up to 1-603 cubic metres and has a market value of more than Rs 1 lakh. According to the Conservator of Forests, Dewas, ex-officio Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) VN Mishra, Sub Divisional Officer, SK Shukla, and Forest Range Officer DS Chauhan, received a tipoff from an informer on Thursday, November 17. The informant said that a Mahindra pickup van ( MP09 GH4987) carrying 59 logs of teak used in making furniture, is going from Karnavad Dehariya to Hatpipliya. Police have arrested both the accused, Haseen and Aslam, and a case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the IPC. The accused were also presented at a local court. After confiscating the vehicle and the logs of wood further investigations in the matter are underway.