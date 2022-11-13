Hatpipliya: Woman dead, another injured after truck hits two-wheeler

FP Photo

Hatpiplya (Madhya Pradesh): A woman died while another was severely injured in a collision between a truck and a scooty on Saturday morning. The incident took place on Newri Bagli road in Hatpiplya village of Dewas district. According to the police, the victim’s dead body has been handed over to her family members after the postmortem.

Two women, Sarita Gurjar (23) and Antim alias Jagriti Rajput (19), were going from their village Limoda to Naira petrol pump for work riding their scooty (MP09 SY8735) at around 8:30 am. They had just crossed Gayatri Mandir when a speeding truck (MP69 G0796) came from behind and hit their scooty. The women immediately fell off their vehicle and the truck too lost its balance and fell in a roadside pit.

The police have registered a case against the truck driver under various sections of the IPC after a complaint was filed by Sarita’s father, Kamal Singh Gurjar. Further investigations are on after seizing the truck.

In a severely injured state, the victims were taken to civil hospital with the help of passersby. After receiving first aid, the women were referred to Indore. While Jagriti lost her life en route to Indore, Sarita is in critical condition.

Read Also Indore: MPCA amends constitution