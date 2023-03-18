Madhya Pradesh: Safai Mitras given tips about future challenges in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Nagar Palika Parishad organised a ‘Swachchwata ki Pathshala’ at Tilak Bhawan at Sethani Ghat in Narmadapuram on Thursday.

Safai Mitras were informed about the future challenges and about the new technology. They were advised about how to keep fit. A few Safai Mitras were honoured at the ‘Swachchwata ki Pathshala’ which was held on the instructions of chairman of Nagar Palika Parishad Neetu Yadav and chief municipal officer Navneet Pandey.

Head of the MP Swimmers’ Association Piyush Sharma, chairperson of Nagar Palika Neetu Yadav, CMO Navneet Pandey and others were present at the event.

Safai Mitras were also informed about their role in the Cleanliness Survey-2023.

Besides the problems related to cleanliness, the Safai Mitras were informed through a short films about the welfare schemes launched by the government for them.

More than 300 Safai Mitras were honoured at the event. Neetu Yadav said the role of Safai Mitras would be very important in the Cleanliness Survey-2023.

The civic body tries to provide all facilities to Safai Mitras, so that they may work properly, Yadav said.

Chairperson of Swachhata Richa Jitu Tiwari urged the Safai Mitras to take oath to make Narmadapuram the cleanest of all districts in the state under Cleanliness Survey -2023.

Pandey said all employees of civic body should work as a team for raising awareness among people about the importance of cleanliness.

Zero-waste event held

At the Swachchata Pathshala, a zero-waste event was organised. As part of the event, a team of the Nagar Palika informed the people about how to check the use of polythene, disposable cups, glasses, bowls and plates. Those who were present at the Pathshala were informed that people, using polythene and plastic items, would be fined.