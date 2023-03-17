Bhopal: Before police, parents and schools are first guardians of children, says Deputy Commissioner of Police Hans Raj Singh on underage driving

Bhopal: School students riding two-wheelers | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fear of the law seems to be a far cry for the school uniform-clad minor students who can be spotted riding two-wheelers fearlessly in the city. According to officials, the majority of them are students of class 10 to 12 who bring vehicles to school.

According to traffic police officials, two cases of school students flouting Motor Vehicle Act are registered in the city everyday. Acording to officials, 360 minors found riding vehicles without helmets or seat belts were penalised by the traffic department in 2022. In these cases, their parents are penalised, not minors. Challans were sent to their houses.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Hans Raj Singh said, "I understand that school students go for coaching. But it is parents’ job to guide their children. It is illegal to ride motor vehicle if they’re underage. And even if they are riding motorised vehicle, they should wear helmet for their safety. If we see any traffic rule violation, we will definitely take action."

He further said that school administration should not allow school kids on bike or scooter in school premises and they should set strict police of no entry without helmets. Before police, parents and schools are first guardians of children."

School official Vasundhara said, "Many students from class 10 to 12 come on their private vehicles. But we have a strict no entry without a helmet policy. Trippling on is not allowed in school premises."