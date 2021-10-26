Madhya Pradesh: Sachin Pilots should open up about his days of humiliation in Congress, says saffron turned Sachin Birla

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): A couple of days after Barwah Congress MLA Sachin Birla joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as many 250 Congress workers from Barwah, Sanawad and adjoining areas joined BJP in presence of Birla on Tuesday.

Addressing a media person at his native village Dudgaon, a day ahead senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot's visit to Mundi, Birla questioned Pilot’s association with Congress even after Congress leaders humiliated him.

Notably, Rajasthan former chief minister Sachin Pilot is scheduled to visit Mundi on Wednesday, where he will address a public gathering seeking voters support for Khandwa Lok Sabha by-elections Congress candidate Rajnarayan Singh Purni.

He lashed the Congress party leaders and asked Pilot to tell the people of Nimar how humiliated he was in Congress

"He was called useless and even rejected by his own party. This is an insult not only to Pilot but to the entire Gujjar community," Birla said.

"Pilot is welcomed in the Nimar region, but he is requested to explain why the Congress removed him from the post of deputy chief minister and party state president. The pilot should also tell that his posters were torn and he was humiliated at the Congress office in Jaipur. The pilot must tell the saga of injustice and humiliation meted out to him in Congress to the people of Nimar," added he.

Hundreds of youth join BJP

In the presence of state finance minister Jagdish Deora and BJP's newly entered MLA Sachin Birla, more than 250 Congress workers donned saffron color and joined BJP. Deora and Birla called upon BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patil to win the Khandwa parliamentary by-election with maximum votes.

Hundreds of youths of the area congratulated Birla on his BJP entry and joined the BJP on Birla's call. Deora and Birla welcomed all the newly entered BJP workers by showering flowers and wearing saffron scarves to all. On this occasion, Deora said that being inspired by the nationalist ideology of BJP, Birla has joined BJP.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 05:00 PM IST