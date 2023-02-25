Madhya Pradesh: 'Runaway Bride' walks away with cash worth Rs 3 lakh, 3 days after wedding | Representative pic/ Unsplash

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): One person from Athana village in Jawad tehsil of Neemuch district was cheated by none other than his newly-wed wife and three others. as a 25-year-old woman with whom he married barely 72 hours back duped him of Rs 3 lakh.

The complainant, Prahlad Dhakad, an Athana village resident, claimed that Narayan Singh and his nephew Gajraj Singh, both Rajgarh district residents, met him about two months ago. They put a marriage proposal before him and introduced one Sarita (25), daughter of Babu Patil, a resident of Mata Chowk, Khandwa and her brother Rakesh Bhaiya Mishra, a resident of Dewas.

Prahlad and Sarita liked each other and on February 6, they submitted a consent letter in Dewas court on Rs 500 stamp paper.

The couple got married recently. The complainant informed that during their marriage, Narayan Singh, Gajraj Singh and Rakesh Mishra took a total of Rs 3 lakh in cash from him on different occasions.

Sarita had asked to go to his brother's place

After marriage, Prahlad along with Sarita first went to Nalkheda and then reached Athana. After staying here for two days, Sarita asked him to take her to her brother’s place.

On this, Prahlad took her on the motorcycle to Bhatkheda Fante under Jeeran police station. There was already a car parked there, in which other people, including the lady van driver, were waiting for Sarita.

Sarita reached the van, relatives made Sarita sit in the van. During this, Prahlad's mobile was also with Sarita. When Prahlad contacted Narayan Singh, Gajraj Singh, and Rakesh Mishra after the incident, the accused phones were switched off.

Raised funds by selling agricultural land

Prahlad stated that he raised funds for his marriage to Sarita by selling his agricultural land and house. Before fleeing, the accused bride Sarita asked Prahlad to get her mangalsutra and anklets, to which Prahlad replied that he would get them after selling the crop. Complainant Prahlad informed SP Neemuch about the incident and demanded that Sarita and others be prosecuted.