Madhya Pradesh: Baraatis set ablaze vehicles of band players over not playing their fav songs in Jabalpur

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A few rowdy baraatis allegedly set ablaze three bikes belonging to people who play band at weddings, in Jabalpur on Friday.

The police have started investigating the matter after registering a case against the unknown accused.

The incident took place in Dongar Jhansi village under the Chargawan police station area where a 9 member band had reached from Patan and Gotegaon for the marriage ceremony of one Dhanraj Thakur’s daughter. After the wedding procession reached at around midnight, the ‘baraatis’ started demanding to play their favourite songs. Irked over their demands not being fulfilled, some ‘baraatis’ allegedly set the vehicles on fire.

Police checking video recordings

Chargawan station in-charge Vinod Pathak said, “The marriage procession of Dhanraj Thakur’s daughter, who lives in Dongar Jhansi village, had reached from Parswara village of Dhanvantari Nagar. Then, at around 12 o'clock some unknown accused set fire to three bikes of the band players. All the three vehicles were burnt to ashes one by one. We are checking the video recordings and have started investigating the matter by taking statements of the people present during the function.”