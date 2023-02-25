Madhya Pradesh: Panic in villages along MP-Maha after tiger footprints found

Representative Image |

Burhanpur: Panic gripped villages along MP-Maharastra border near Melghat tiger reserve, after claw prints were discovered in Sagamali village.

Meanwhile, as soon as the video of the signs went viral, divisional forest officer (DFO) Anupam Sharma said – the video is not from here, saying that the visible location and wheat crop are not from here. He has, however, urged the public to be cautious.

Notably, three days ago an unknown wild animal attacked a farm owner who was sleeping in the field in Gondri village on Maharastra border .

As a result of the forest department team has increased vigilance here. The department installed four-night vision cameras in Gondri to monitor the big cat's movements. Pugmarks were discovered on Sandeep Kasdekar's farm in Sagamali village, Maharashtra, on Friday.

A few Madhya Pradesh villages border the Melghat Tiger Reserve. Wild animals frequent this area.

Following the death of a farmer, the Forest Department became active. The Maharashtra forest officials are also keeping an eye on the situation, as the tiger attacked the bull on Tuesday night.