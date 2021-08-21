Madhya Pradesh: Run of festival special Patna trains extended

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the likely rush of passengers in trains during the upcoming festivals, Railways has extended the run of Indore-Patna-Indore train.

According to official information the special train will run till further orders as their scheduled operation was ending on this month.

Train No. 09313 Indore-Patna Bi-Weekly Festival Special train will run from 1st September, 2021 till further notice. Train No. 09314 Patna-Indore Bi-weekly Festival Special Train will run from 3rd September till further notice. Similarly, train No. 09321 Indore-Patna Weekly Festival Special train will run from 4 September.

Train No. 09322 Patna-Indore Weekly Festival Special train will run from 6 September till further notice. Booking of tickets in train numbers 09313, 09321, and 09451 will start from 24th August, 2021.

For detailed information regarding stoppages, operating timings, composition, frequency and days of operation of special trains, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to travel in these special trains.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 01:28 AM IST