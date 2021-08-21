Madhya Pradesh: Flight for Jabalpur to depart from city at 7.45 am

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city is going to get the daily direct flight for Jabalpur from August 28. IndiGo airlines has release the schedule of the flight operation here on Friday.

According to the airline flight 6E-7742 will depart from the city at 7.45 am and land at Jabalpur airport at 9.20 am. In return flight 6E-7745 will depart from Jabalpur at 3.05 pm and land here at 4.40 pm.

TK Jose, MP Chapter chairman of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) informed the at the initial level the passengers are showing a good response in book the tickets for Jabalpur and return journey.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 12:39 AM IST