Bhopal

Updated on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 03:09 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Civil Aviation Minister Scindia flags off IndiGo's Jabalpur-Delhi flight

Scindia said that Jabalpur will get additional connectivity with Indore and Hyderabad from August 28.
New Delhi/Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday flagged off IndiGo's flight on the Jabalpur-Delhi route.

"It gives me immense pleasure to announce that in the last 35 days we have commenced operations of 44 new flights in Madhya Pradesh, out of which 26 aircraft movements have been attributed solely to Jabalpur," he said during a virtual launch event here.

Scindia said that Jabalpur will get additional connectivity with Indore and Hyderabad from August 28.

"Today, we are not only starting new routes and new flights from Jabalpur, we have also approved a Rs 421 crore scheme for the development of the Jabalpur airport," he said.

The new developments include construction of a new 10,000 sq ft terminal building, a new air traffic control tower and extension of the runway from 1,950 m to 2,750 m to make it feasible for bigger aircraft operations, the minister said.

Jabalpur is the 69th domestic destination to be connected by IndiGo.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 03:09 PM IST
