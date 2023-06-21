Madhya Pradesh: Ruckus Over Delay In Water Supply Rocks General House Meeting

FP Photo

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): General House meeting of Municipal Council, Jaora, witnessed a ruckus after two BJP supported councillors boycotted the meeting over delay in water supply in their respective areas.

Discussions on various pending development issues were held in the meeting. Out of 125 cases of nomination in major colonies, 120 were discussed and agreed upon while five nominations related to illegal colonies were marked for next house meeting.

The House meeting also witnessed heated discussions over collection of property tax from colonies falling under Gram Panchayat area. Some colonies under the panchayat jurisdiction were handed over the municipal council in 2017.

Municipal president Aman Yusuf Kadapa and vice president Sushil Kochatta said that tax would be collected as per guidance of government.

Soon after, BJP backed councillors Irshad Baba and Kalu Kadam boycotted the meeting over delay in water supply in their respective areas. Ajay Singh Bhati had been appointed as MLA representative in municipal council. Chief municipal officer (CMO) Durga Bamniya and other councillors also attended the meeting.